Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates footballer Oupa Manyisa announced that he is retiring from football

The maestro midfielder revealed that he never liked playing football and was forced to play by his school

Netizens believed that his career ended when he joined Mamelodi Sundowns from Orlando Pirates

South Africans blame Oupa Manyisa's retirement on joining Mamelodi Sundowns. Images: Gordon Harnols/AFP via Getty Images and Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns midfield Maestro announced his intention to retire from professional football. He also revealed that he never wanted to play professional football and was forced to be a player by his teachers at school. Many football lovers believe that joining Mamelodi Sundowns may have killed his career.

Oupa Manyisa announces retirement

According to @iDiskiTimes, the 35-year-old revealed on a podcast interview with sports journalist Lorenz Köhler that he believed his football career has ended, a realisation he happily made. Manyisa played for Orlando Pirates, where he was a prolific midfielder. He left, joined Mamelodi Sundowns, and played for ABC Motsepe League side La Masia.

Manyisa revealed that he never intended to play football and hated it. He said he never wanted to play football, but his teachers forced him. He added that every time his school would lose, he would get a hiding every Wednesday and Friday. He was also compelled to play because his uncles played football. He pointed out that he wanted to stay with his grandparents, who treated him well. View the tweet here:

South Africans blame Sundowns for Manyisa's downfall

Netizens discussed his announcement and what may have ended his career, believing he struggled to find a team after leaving Pirates and Sundowns.

Black Tiger said:

“Joining Sunflower FC was a bad decision.”

Teflon Don observed:

“He left Orlando Pirates, and things were never the same.”

Muphandi exclaimed:

“He betrayed Pirates for money. He went to Sundowns, and it was over for him.”

Samuel _Samedo Masango wrote:

“Sundowns forced you to retire.”

Mfanuyedwa Shongwe congratulated him on his future endeavours.

“All the best to the Buccaneer. He served us well and was one of the best we ever had.”

Professional Sniper noted:

“A lesson to be learned. Same age as Themba Zwane, but he’s already retiring. Where did he go wrong?”

