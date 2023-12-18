Pitso Mosimane revealed that he would accept an offer from Kaizer Chiefs if he received one

Jingles spoke after he was released from his contract with Al-Ahly, which means that he is without a team to coach

He believes that he has what it takes to transform the team and restore it to its former glory

Fans believe that Pitso Mosimane should be given the Kaizer Chiefs coaching job. Images: Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images and Phill Magakoe/AFP via Getty Images

Former Al-Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane surprised football fans when he revealed that he might be interested in coaching the embattled Kaizer Chiefs. In a recent interview, he mentioned that he is ready to put the Amakhosi fires out and would not turn them down if approached with an offer. South Africans debated his words; some believe he deserves the job and others don't think he should be Chiefs' boss.

Mosimane wouldn't mind being Chiefs' coach

Mosimane, in an interview with Sunday World, said that although he has not received an offer, he is ready to extinguish the flames threatening to engulf the club. Chiefs fired Molefi Ntseki and appointed Cavin Johnson as Chief's interim coach until the end of the season.

Mosimane revealed that he believes he can end Kaizer Chiefs not winning a cup for almost a decade. He added that his career is filled with him putting fires out. He mentioned that he arrived at Mamelodi Sundowns and found that the club hadn't won a trophy in six years.

Mosimane believes the issue with Chiefs lies in their shot and long-term strategy. Chiefs have always been a club that relied on big players, and as a result, they were consistently winning, he said. He also strongly desires to win things again and ensure he leaves a legacy.

South Africans want him to be hired

Netizens on Facebook weighed in and pointed out that he should put actions to words.

Modikoe elias Mamongana added:

“Talk is cheap. Let him sign with Chiefs and start working.”

Sindiso Wongo said:

“Give this man this job. He is our fan.”

Ditiro Seerane observed:

“I think the recruitment of Maluleka from Chiefs during Pitso’s tenure won’t end well for him if he joins the Glamour Boys.”

Jack Mokgotho remarked:

“Cavin Johnson must be unhappy.”

Wilson Rooi wrote:

“If it’s true, then it means the Egyptians’ headaches will be increased. Pitso is their threat, and they don’t want to see themselves facing the baptism of fire.”

