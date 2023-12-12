Former Al Wahda coach Pitso Mosimane would be interested in coaching Nigeria

Jingles revealed in a recent interview that if the Super Eagles had an opening for an African coach, he would jump at the chance

Kaizer Chiefs fans were relieved that he showed no interest in coaching the team

Kaizer Chiefs fans don't want Pitso Mosimane as the club coach. Images: Tnani Badreddine ATPImages/Getty Images and Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Wahda coach Pitso Mosimane revealed he would like to coach the Nigerian national team. He added that he would coach the team if they sought an African coach. It was also revealed that he might not be Kaizer Chiefs' top choice as the club announced they are looking for an international coach.

Mosimane would like to coach Nigeria

According to The South African, Mosimang is less likely to be the Amakhosi coach. Mosimane is more interested in coaching a national team like Nigeria. Jingles recently revealed in an interview that he would consider coaching Nigeria. The club is in the market for an African coach.

Mosimane would not be Amakhosi's first option, as the club seeks an international coach. Cavin Johnson's performance as Kaizer Chiefs' interim coach has been solid since he was appointed the coach after the club fired Molefi Ntseki. The club recently won 1-0 against Polokwane City, climbing to fifth place on the DSTV Premiership table.

Chiefs fans don't want Jingles

Netizens on Facebook, particularly Kaizer Chiefs fans, were happy that Jingles was not interested in coaching Chiefs as they were pleased with Johnson's performance.

Thembela Mpisane wrote:

“He must go. We have Johnson.”

Tman Ditsele said:

“Don’t join Kaizer Chiefs because it will be the end of your impressive portfolio.”

Bafana JB added:

“We have Johnson. Pitso must go to Egyptian teams.”

Tabana Matsabisa observed:

"Chiefs cannot afford to buy one player for R52 million. Let Johnson finish his 17 games.”

Chiefs must spend money to sign Mosimane: Baloyi

In a Mosimane-related article, Briefly News reported that former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brian Baloyi encouraged Kaizer Chiefs to break the bank to secure Pitso Mosimane's signature.

This was after Mosimane's contract with Al Wahda ended, and speculation was rife that Mosimane might return to Africa. South Africans discouraged him from coaching Amakhosi because they believed he would clash with management, especially Bobby Motaung.

