The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, was rushed to the Steve Biko hospital

Motsoaledi is set to undergo a medical procedure, though it is unclear what medical procedure this was

South Africans wished him well and some joked that he should pay for his medical services

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News's current affairs journalist, offered coverage of current affairs and societal issues during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News

Dr Aaron Motsoaledi is in hospital, and it is unclear why. Images: aco Marais/Die Burger/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Albin Lohr-Jones/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, has been admitted to the Steve Biko Academic Hospital. The details are unclear, but he is allegedly undergoing a medical procedure. South Africans joked and hoped that he was sent to a public muscle.

Aaron Motsoaledi admitted to the hospital

According to eNCA, Aaron Motsoaledi has been admitted to the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Tshwane. It is believed that he is undergoing a medical procedure.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

SA wishes him well

Netizens on Facebook jokingly wondered how he felt in a public hospital and wished the minister well.

Jasmine Graaf exclaimed:

“He pulled a muscle in his head.”

Tafatzwa Dambuza wrote:

“Get well soon, minister. Hope you pay out of your pocket.”

Bulelani Khambule said:

“We continue to pray for all those in hospitals and prisons.”

Meyiwa trial remarked:

“Get well soon, my dearest and hardworking minister.”

Ferial Haupt added:

“No, he is going to a Russian hospital. They all get treated in Russia. They only serve the public hospitals to the rest of SA.”

Sabatha Zulu wrote:

“He will heal. We always do.”

Garret October suggested:

“Inject a lie detector in him.”

Home Affairs has an inadequate immigrant-counting system

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Aaron Motsoaliedi exposed the inability of the Department of Home Affairs to count illegal immigrants. Motsoaledi admitted that the department does not have a system to track foreigners entering the country illegally.

This led South Africans to believe that the latest statistics, which showed that there are just over 1 million illegal immigrants in the country, may have been skewered..

Source: Briefly News