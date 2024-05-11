Nomgcibelo Jocelyn Motsuenyane passed away on Friday, just one day after laying to rest her husband of 70 years, business leader Dr Sam Motsuenyane

Dr Sam Motsuenyane was the founding chairman of the African Bank, and he died on April 29 at the age of 97

The funeral service will take place on Wednesday at Akasia Community Hall in Pretoria, and she will be laid to rest alongside her husband at Zandfontein Cemetery

The wife of the late Dr Sam Motsuenyane died a day after his funeral. Images: @fredimaela and @JacobMawela

PRETORIA - Nomgcibelo Jocelyn Motsuenyane, the wife of the late veteran entrepreneur Dr Sam Motsuenyane, has passed away at 92.

Nomgcibelo Jocelyn Motsuenyane dies

According to the SABC, her death is just one day after laying her husband to rest in Pretoria. The announcement came from the Dr. Sam Motsuenyane Foundation.

The couple were married for 70 years.

In a statement released by the Dr Sam Motsuenyane Foundation, the family expressed the devastating loss, marking the end of an era for the Motsuenyane family. Dr Sam and Jocelyn were described as pillars in their communities and contributed significantly to the nation.

Sam Motsuenyane was the founding chairman of the African Bank and served as president of the National Federated Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He died on April 29 at the age of 97.

The retired teacher's funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 15, at Akasia Community Hall, the same venue where Dr. Motsuenyane's service took place. Following this, she will be laid to rest alongside her husband at Zandfontein Cemetery.

Mzansi sends love

South Africans sent their love to the grieving family. Many expressed their condolences and described them as soulmates, highlighting that this was indeed the end of an era.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Mo Jacobs said:

"This is what you call soul mates. They do everything together."

@Sindilopa Dee Ndou commented:

"Till death do us part, sad and happy ending for them...soul mates here and in heaven."

@Simbongile James expressed:

"It's understandable after 70 years of marriage and being there for each other. May they rest easy together."

@Edward Nkuna said:

"Condolences.Rest in peace."

@Josephine Josie affirmed:

"Yes, that's what was happening with soul mates. May her beautiful soul rest in eternal peace. Condolences to the family and friends. They were Blessed."

@Ntombokanyo Mhlanga said:

"What we call soulmates. Papa called her. Couldn't leave her alone. Wow."

NAFCOC Co-founder Dr Sam Motsuenyane passes away

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Dr. Sam Motsuenyane, co-founder of the National African Federated Chambers of Commerce, has passed away.

Dr Motsuenyane was considered the father of black businesses and was instrumental in the founding of the African Bank.

South Africans mourned his death and celebrated his impact on small businesses in South Africa.

