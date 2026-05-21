DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL— eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba revealed on 21 May 2026 that the City of eThekwini has arranged buses to transport foreign nationals to a refugee centre. This was after undocumented foreign nationals slept outside the Diakonia Centre from 19 May following anti-illegal immigration sentiment.

Durban Mayor Cyril Xaba says buses are ready to ferry foreign nationals to a refugee centre. Images: Ethekwini Municipality/ Facebook and ECR_Newswatch/X

Source: UGC

According to SABC News, Xaba briefed the media following days of tense standoffs between undocumented foreign nationals and locals. Xaba said that eight stakeholders representing different countries met with the City of eThekwini and the meeting resolved that buses will be organised to transport them to the refugee centre where they will be processed.

Foreign nationals taken to refugee camps

Xaba warned that those found to be undocumented will be subjected to a judicial processes. The mayor also revealed that a judge will be ready to process them and must be prepared to work overtime. The Home Affairs team has also been informed to work tirelessly to ensure that the processing is smooth. He added that those found without documents will be arrested, appear in court and be deported summarily.

Foreign nationals refuse to enter bus

Meanwhile, East Coast Radio posted a video of the buses arriving to transport the foreign nationals to Home Affairs before they are taken to a refugee centre on its @ECR_Newswatch X account. The video showed foreign nationals entering the bus. Some of them actively resisted entering and others fled.

View the clip on X here:

Undocumented foreign nationals arrested in Vereeniging

Durban was not the only place where anti-illegal immigration action took place. Briefly News reported that several undocumented foreign nationals were cuffed in Vereeniging on the same day after they unsuccessfully tried to give the cops the slip.

Source: Briefly News