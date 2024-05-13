Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said his visit to the home of the murdered Soshanguve five-year-old was declaring war against crime

The Premier and Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko visited the family to pay their respects on 13 May 2024

Lesufi further told the Phalane family that police were instructed to do everything in their power to track down those behind the murder

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Briefly News. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered court proceedings and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said his visit to the Phalane home was a declaration of war against crime. Images: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images/Getty Images and Facebook/Gift K Makoti

Source: UGC

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said his visit to the home of slain Ditebogo Junior Phalane was about declaring war against crime.

Panyaza Lesufi promises family justice

Lesufi told the Phalane family that police were instructed to do everything in their power to track down those behind the murder of the five-year-old.

According to SABC News, the Premier and Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko were some government and political heads who visited the family to pay their respects on 13 May 2024.

Earlier that day, Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink visited the home to pay his and the City’s respects.

Ditebogo Junior was shot when his father was hijacked by a group of men outside their Soshanguve home in Tshwane on 10 May 2024. Briefly News reported after the incident, Phalane’s dad rushed his son to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

Netizens weigh in

Many social media users shared their views on Lesufi’s visit and comments.

@velawama said:

“He is there only for votes”

@Rerig10 asked:

“He said if crime goes up he is resigning. Is this not the worst type of crime?! He should be long gone.”

@AbbasMkhize added:

“The ANC should have replaced Ramaphosa with Panyaza by now. Ramaphosa will cost the ANC a lot this year.”

@robjunior1234 commented:

“Absolutely sickening these politicians. If it wasn't election time, they wouldn't care. How many other children have been murdered or raped in this country, but nothing’s said?”

@kenkoen commented:

“Low life, destructive, self-serving, degenerate @MYANC ‘Liberation Movement’ ‘Comrades and Cadres’ destroy the country, create anarchy, and then pose.”

South Africans unite in support of Ditebogo Junior’s family

Briefly News reported that Mzansi rallied behind Ditebogo Junior Phalane's family with ransom money to help find killers.

Police launched a search for the suspects and pleaded for anyone with information to come forward.

Ditebogo Junior ran outside his home to welcome his father, who had returned from running errands when a bullet struck the boy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News