Social media users clashed over Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink’s visit to the home of slain Ditebogo Phalane Junior

The five-year-old was shot when a group of men hijacked his father in Soshanguve, Pretoria, on 10 May 2024

Some netizens commended Brink for paying his respects, while others criticised him for turning the moment into a photo op

Tshwane mayor Clint Brink's Visit to the bereaved Phalane family sparked conversations on social media.

Netizens were conflicted over Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink’s visit to the home of slain Ditebogo Phalane Junior.

Tshwane mayor pays his respects to Phalane family

Mayor paid his respects to the five-year-old's family on 13 May 2024. He shared images and videos of his visit on his X profile:

The five-year-old was shot when his father was hijacked by a group of men outside their Soshanguve home in Tshwane, on 10 May 2024. Family spokesperson Gift Makoti told TimesLIVE that after the incident, Phalane’s dad, Ditebogo, rushed his unresponsive son to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

Authorities reportedly launched a manhunt to track down those behind the brutal crime.

Netizens on Tshwane mayor’s visit to Phalane family

Some social media users commended the mayor for not using the visit to campaign for the DA; others criticised Cilliers for turning the moment into a photo-op.

@Gabi38597868 said:

“I respect that fact that you went that not wearing anything campaigning for the elections”

@Mama_Bridgie asked:

“You couldn't complete the visit without taking out your cameras?”

@TAMMI_za added:

“Taking pictures and sharing them outside your organisation is capitalising on the bereaved family's loss. While I still believe in your leadership, parties like the DA are not putting enough pressure on the ANC to address crime for good.”

@serialidioot commented:

“There needs to be justice for this child and every other child in this country. Let's just make it all the citizens of South Africa. We all need to be safe!”

@MarlinP1 concluded:

“This mayor is a truly good human being. Wishing the family lots of love and comfort as they deal with this tragedy.”

