A fight between two bodyguards in Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal turned fatal on the morning of 28 March

The bodyguards were involved in a double shootout, and while it is not clear what happened, both of them were killed

The incident took place while the pre-budget meeting took place in the building where it all happened

RICHARDS BAY, KWAZULU-NATAL – Two people who were bodyguards were killed after a double shooting incident took place while the uMhlathuze Municipality was having a pre-budget meeting.

Altercation leaves 2 dead

According to Zululand Observer, the incident occurred in the morning on Thursday, 28 March. One of the dead bodyguards was believed to have been the bodyguard of Nkosenye Zulu, the Municipal Manager. The other was believed to be attached to the mayor, Xolani Ngwezi.

It's not clear what happened, but it's alleged that the second bodyguard was allegedly shot while he was trying to escape the scene and died. The uMhlathuze Municipality Communications Manager, Bongani Gina, confirmed the incident.

"Law enforcement authorities are currently on the scene to manage the situation and investigate the circumstances surrounding this tragic event. Our deepest condolences go out to the families and loved ones of the deceased during this difficult time."

