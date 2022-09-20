South Africans are calling for the successful prosecution of former Bojanala District Municipality Municipal Manager Pogisho Patrick Shikwane

He was arrested and appeared before the the Rustenburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 19 September

The accused was charged with two counts of contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA) for a dodgy tender worth over R2.4 million

NORTH WEST – South Africans are calling for the successful prosecution of former Bojanala District Municipality Municipal Manager Pogisho Patrick Shikwane following his recent arrest.

He is accused of allegedly contravening the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA) and appeared before the Rustenburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 19 September.

According to the Hawks, while serving as an action municipal manager Shikwane allegedly irregularly appointed a company, Big Time Strategic Consultants, to provide audit services and develop an Information Communication Technology strategy for the municipality for over R2.4 million.

The same company was allegedly hired to offer the same services at the Moses Kotane Municipality, where the accused worked as a municipal manager.

The services were allegedly not rendered to the Bojanala District Municipality; however, over R2.4 million was allegedly paid unlawfully to the service provider.

Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said the matter was postponed to Monday, 26 September, for disclosure, and the bail was set at R10 000. The accused was charged with two counts of contravention of the MFMA.

This is what Briefly News readers thought about the arrest:

Ephron Ntshana said:

“Good news they think they are untouchable.”

Hudson Masemola wrote:

“We can’t celebrate the arrest but the prosecution. They’ve been arresting people since 1994 but none of them is in jail.”

Melvin Appolis posted:

“We are no longer excited about arrests, give us successful prosecutions.”

Jabu Maseko commented:

“Rotten Municipality. They must dig deeper.”

Tumelo Kelehe stated:

“We want to hear more about prosecution. We’ve heard more about arrests, we want to see them in orange.”

Mdumaza G Fezile posted:

“Hawks are very good and know their story but when it comes to ANC members it’s a waste of time.”

Mpho Mohapi commented:

“What’s the point? Just release the man, you are only wasting his and your time.”

Oarabile Tau Tlhale said:

“Kgosi Mangope warned us about this lot and we didn’t listen.”

Kenneth Thami stated:

“Many have been “arrested” before. And then?”

Sidwell Ngwenya added:

“I would be pleased if the Hawks can visit more municipalities because they are many and he couldn’t have taken such an amount alone without assistance.”

