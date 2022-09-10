A South African immigration official who was stationed at the Beitbridge Home Affairs office is facing jail time for corruption

36-year-old Khuliso Ravele was sentenced to four years in prison for accepting an R300 bribe from a foreign national

According to reports, the former immigration officer took the money in exchange for getting her passport stamped

Pretoria - Khuliso Ravele, a former immigration officer stationed at the Home Affairs office at the Beitbridge border, has been slapped with a four-year prison sentence for corruption.

Home Affairs employee sentenced to 4 years in jail for accepting bribes. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The 36-year-old reportedly demanded R300 from a foreign national who wanted to get her passport stamped to extend her stay in South Africa in October 2017.

According to TimesLIVE, Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said Ravele was nabbed when the foreign national was caught by the border police who were patrolling the area. The police then demanded to see the foreign national's passport.

IOL notes Maluleke said that upon further investigation, the victim disclosed that an immigration officer stamped her passport, and she paid R300. He said:

"She was stopped by the border police who were patrolling, and they demanded to see her passport. During the interrogation, it was discovered the victim paid money to a home affairs official to get her passport stamped."

Ravele was then arrested for corruption. He was sentenced to four years in prison for the crime.

