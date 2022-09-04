Nelson Mandela's eldest daughter Makaziwe Mandela-Amuah is not giving up her father's items in her possession

She has maintained that the items in her possession are private property, and she has a right to sell them to whoever she wishes

The South African Heritage Resources Agency approached the court for the items which were removed from Madiba's Houghton home to be returned to South Africa

Johannesburg - The eldest daughter of the late South African statesman Nelson Mandela has maintained that she has a right to keep or even auction her father's belongings that are in her possession.

Makaziwe Mandela-Amuah has refused to give up the items, which allegedly include books, artworks and some of Madiba's signature patterned shirts that she removed from Mandela's Houghton house.

According to News24, Mandela-Amuah has maintained that her father's items in her possession are private property, not heritage objects. Per the publication, Makaziwe wrote an affidavit stating that she "has every right to sell it to whoever."

Eye Witness News reports that The South African Heritage Resources Agency's (SAHRA's) previously approached the Pretoria High Court in a bid to have the items returned to South Africa. SAHRA claimed that Makaziwe Mandela and Christo Brand exported the items illegally.

This was after New York-based Guernsey cancelled an auction of the items and artefacts belonging to the late former president Nelson Mandela.

In her defence papers, Makaziwe wrote an affidavit filed at the Johannesburg High Court lashing out at the SAHRA for wanting to repatriate her personal belongings.

