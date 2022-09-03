The South African home affairs department has extended the Zimbabwe Exemption Permits by another six months

The permits, which were supposed to expire on 31 December 2022, have been extended until June next year

The home affairs department said the extension was a result of the low number of applications from Zimbabwean nationals

Johannesburg - Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has extended the Zimbabwe Exemption Permits (ZEP) by another six months.

Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi has extended the Zimbabwe Exemption Permits by 6 more months. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The special permits issued in 2009 expired in December 2021, and the South African government gave them a one-year grace period to re-apply. The special permits will now expire on 30 June 2023.

According to SABC News, Home Affairs spokesperson Siya Qoza said the department extended the expiry date for the special permits mainly because of the small number of applications received from Zimbabweans who want to legalise their stay in the country.

Speaking to the publication, the department said it has received 6000 visa waivers and 9000 applications.

IOL also reports that Qoza said the Home Affairs department appointed the Departmental Advisory Committee led by former director general in the President's office Dr Cassius Lubisi to assess the visa applications and deal with the several court cases lodged by the foreign nationals.

The DAC recommended to the Minister that in view of the progress thus far, it will be prudent for the Minister to consider extending the period within which the affected Zimbabwean nationals will have an opportunity to apply for visas and / or waivers for a further six months."

The authorities have called on the affected Zimbabweans to make use of the six months granted and not wait until the last minute as there will not be another waiver granted. This is because South Africa is planning to revamp its immigration policies to manage an influx of economic migrants.

South Africans react

@SthembiD said:

"At least the EFF is honest about how it feels about Africans (Zimbabweans)...It doesn't lie to get votes and lure masses then drop bombshells last minute."

@Auntyonemali added:

"Call me xenophobic but I want Zimbabweans to fight for their country, I really want to see them get treated better back home. They have been through a lot and their government is cruising its really sad to see people giving up on their birth country like this "

@alfred_cabonena commented:

"Motsoaledi extends the validity of Zimbabwe special permits for a further 6 months. This is a blow to South Africans, Motsoaledi is another ANC traitor."

Gauteng police arrest 30 illegal miners in Benoni during Operation O Kae Molao

In other news, Briefly News reported that the police arrested 30 illegal miners on Thursday, 1 September, during Operation O Kae Molao in Benoni. The suspects are between 13 and 54 years old, and they will be checked by the Department of Home Affairs to verify if they are illegal immigrants, reported TimesLIVE.

According to The Citizen, Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said the police destroyed the Zama Zama's criminal working structures and secret living places.

“The suspects will be charged under legislation related to illegal mining activities and illegal possession of explosives, among other crimes.”

Source: Briefly News