Ronald Lamola updates National Assembly on the extended extradition process of Atul and Rajesh Gupta

The minister said Atul and Rajesh Gupta were denied bail and remain captured in the United Arab Emirates

South Africans react with scepticism and want proof that the infamous Gupta Brothers are truly behind bars

Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola, gives an update on the Gupta Brothers. Image: Sharon Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

The Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola gave an update on Wednesday to the National Assembly on the current status of the Gupta brothers, Rajesh and Atul Gupta.

Lamola said that the alleged state capture masterminds are currently imprisoned in the United Arab Emirates and that he is not certain when they will be extradited to South Africa to face charges brought against them.

"At this stage, the extradition proceedings are still ongoing in the UAE, and therefore sub judice. The Department of Justice is engaging with the authorities in the UAE on an ongoing basis."

The minister informed the peace and security cluster that Atul and Rajesh were arrested in June 2022 in the UAE and remain behind bars after being denied bail.

News24 reported that when African Christian Democratic Party member of parliament Steve Swart said that because the Gupta brothers are currently in the UAE jurisdiction, the extradition process could take months and even years. The justice minister agreed with Swart that it could be a long extended process to bring them to South Africa.

Lamola denied claims that the National Prosecuting Authority delayed for thee months responding to the UAE when they requested fingerprints and photos of the Gupta Brothers. The NPA sent the fingerprints to Interpol Pretoria 6 days after the request, IOL reported

"Photographs were in fact sent with the Red Notices in June 2021 but sent again in March 2022."

South Africans respond to the delay in bringing the Gupta Brothers accused of plundering state coffers back to the country:

@Joe_Man_Joe commented:

"Did he see them in prison or he's just telling us what he was also told."

@Vidoc170 asked:

"Can someone credible please verify if that is true? I just don't trust anyone these days when it comes to these criminals. Too many people are corrupted by them."

@Protea72 said:

"Yeah right. Sorry but seeing is believing. They are still free."

@Delightslemon wrote:

"What bars, you mean luch bar."

@FifsterMo said:

"Meaning, they have no idea where they are still, okay."

@reterblanche tweeted:

"I dont't believe it. The thugs are out."

@SchoolVituDrive said:

"No Gupta is arrested anywhere in the world. Ronald Lamola is on a PR exercise diverting attention from #PhalaPhalaFarmGate."

Duduzane Zuma interview resurfaces after Gupta Brothers' arrest, says “nothing shady about business dealings”

In a previous report by BrieflyNews Former President Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane Zuma has landed himself in hot water after an old video of him discussing the Gupta brothers emerged on social media.

The video was cast in the spotlight after the Leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters Julius Malema questioned why Zuma was not arrested.

Zuma was interviewed on Newzroom Afrika and denied being a criminal. He claimed that he was no longer in contact with the Gupta family.

During the interview, he said he stands by an earlier comment where he claimed the Guptas got into business with him because he was a “likeable guy” and did not regret doing business with them.

Source: Briefly News