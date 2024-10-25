Innocent Sadiki and her husband recently celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary

The couple was captured in a lovely photoshoot to honour the milestone, with a sweet message from Innocent

Mzansi showed love to the couple and wished them even more years of love and happiness

Innocent Sadiki and her husband marked 14 years of marriage. Images: innosadiki

Source: Instagram

Innocent Sadiki was overjoyed as she and her husband marked 14 years of their love story.

Innocent Sadiki and hubby celebrate anniversary

Actress and ordained pastor, Innocent Sadiki and her husband, recently marked a major milestone in their marriage.

Despite the challenges they faced, the most recent being their house burning down, the pair stood tall and Innocent said their 14th anniversary was one to remember:

"It has been one of the most challenging yet beautiful journeys I’ve ever undertaken. This year was one for the books. We faced all sorts of storms, and as I reflect, I just see God at work in my life.

"Looking through this journey and the experiences it brought along, I have come to understand the real meaning of Grace."

The mother of two shared a video from her anniversary photoshoot, blushing in her husband's arms:

Mzansi shows love to Innocent Sadiki and her husband

Netizens gushed at the pair and wished them more years of romance:

katlegom_kay said:

"Happy anniversary to the Sadikis, much love."

shanduqueen wrote:

"Wow! Congratulations, family! Keep loving one another."

stephanie_seipati posted:

"Happy anniversary, beautiful rents. May the good God continuously bless your beautiful union as you evolve from glory to glory."

bala_ntsima responded:

"Happy anniversary, sisi, May the good Lord continue to carry you, strengthen you and bring about everything beautiful in this union. You are loved."

fikile_moi added:

"Happy anniversary, Mr and Mrs Sadiki!"

gabisilet commented:

"My goodness! 14 years, sisi? We see God in you guys. May you continue being an example to us. Siyanithanda. Siyanithandazela."

