Actress Innocent Sadiki and her family's house recently burned in a freak fire incident

The Skeem Saam star shared footage from the scene where she was comforted by her husband while their house burned to ashes

Mzansi sent prayers to the family, while friends of the actress extended a hand to help them

Skeem Saam actress Innocent Sadiki recently lost her house in a horrific fire, leaving her family shattered but grateful for their lives.

Innocent Sadiki loses house in fire

Skeem Saam star, Innocent Sadiki and her family became victims of an apparent fire accident when their home burnt to ashes on the evening of 1 July 2024.

The actress and ordained pastor shared a video of the aftermath, where she and her husband embraced while she cried in his arms at their loss.

The house can be seen in the background covered by a dark cloud of smoke, with ceiling, windows and doors damaged, while firefighters continue to put out the fire:

"From what we called our home, we now have nothing! Our house burnt down today. Lord, you are still our God.

"We are shuttered. We thank God none of us are injured. Pray for us, please."

Mzansi reacts to Innocent Sadiki's tragic incident

Netizens were horrified and sent comforting messages to Innocent and her family, while others extended a helping hand:

brih101 was horrified:

"Imagine watching everything that you’ve worked hard for burn to ashes."

South African actress Amanda du-Pont, offered help:

"Friend, my home is open! God will restore. You, hubby and the kids are welcome."

dineoranaka said:

"If you still have each other after this very sad experience, when many would console themselves by blaming the other, you have everything! God will restore what the locust has eaten. He always does."

Meanwhile, others questioned why videos were being taken. Previously, the actress went under fire for filming content at her granny's funeral:

eva_tarie was shocked:

"In a crisis like this, all they do is create content."

that_x_oh_ asked:

"Why are they filming such a painful moment?"

VuyolwethuM_97 was confused:

"why are they filming such a terrible moment? Content is killing the youth."

Thandeka Zulu loses her home

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the tragic details of Thandeka Zulu losing her home after the tornado disaster in Tongaat.

The singer was shattered and put off her work to travel to KwaZulu-Natal to see the extent of the damage.

