Innocent Sadiki got slammed for taking a picture where she was crying over her grandmother's coffin at her funeral

South Africans asked content creators to draw the line somewhere when it comes to content creation

Innocent and her twin sister Millicent recently opened up about their traumatic childhood after losing both their parents

Skeem Saam actress Innocent Sadiki got more than she bargained for when she shared a private picture of her at her grandmother's funeral.

Innocent Sadiki recently lost her grandmother, and they laid her to rest. Image: @innosadiki

Source: Instagram

Inno shares picture at her granny's funeral service

Preacher Innocent Sadiki took a picture where she was crying over her grandmother's coffin at her funeral.

The cent twin announced the news of their granny's death, who succumbed to a long illness. The night before they laid her to rest, Innocent took a picture of her crying over the coffin.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

In her caption, she explained and said that moment was one of the hardest for her to endure.

"Friday night . The night before Gogos send-off was one of the hardest nights for me. Jo I need God now more than ever. #RIP Gogo."

SA slams Innocent Sadiki, call her out for creating content

South Africans questioned when people draw the line somewhere when it comes to content creation. Many saw this move as being 'cringe' and unnecessary.'

@Annie_Modiba asked:

"So you guys opened a camera and went on to say, “shoot me while I hug the coffin”? Yoh."

@Fikz_the_Cook said:

"We cannot even say 'stay strong'.“

@zwai_ndimba asked:

@Gog_Nomeva ked for the pictures that maybe people took during your crying? Or maybe you asked,' I am going to cry my lungs out, friend and then you will take a picture of me crying?""

@Gog_Nomeva argued:

"Why do these pictures make it to the internet, for strangers to see?"

@visse_ss said:

"All in the name of content? This is disturbing."

@BafanaSurprise asked:

"Look what been around the camera turned you to be. You think everything is Skeem Saam akere?"

@thabisomoyo__ added:

"I'll never not find taking pictures at a funeral weird. How do you even take out your phone and press the camera in such a painful event?"

@TMasehlele57169 replied:

"Social media is the devil, fam, so you opened the camera and told someone to take a picture."

Cent Twins open up about traumatic childhoods

In a previous report from Briefly News, Innocent and her twin sister Millicent recently opened up about their traumatic childhood after losing both their parents.

On their YouTube channel, the Cent Twins shared that their mother died when they were four years old, and their father passed away when they were 17 years old.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News