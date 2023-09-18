South African actresses Millicent and Innocent Mashile, known as the Cent Twins, opened up about their traumatic childhood, revealing that they lost their parents at a young age

The twins discussed how the loss of their parents may have contributed to memory loss and shared their fears regarding their mortality and the well-being of their children

They disclosed that their mother's death was shrouded in mystery, with their grandparents investing in investigations, while their father was murdered due to his involvement in illegal activities

South African actresses Innocent Sadiki and Millicent Mashile recently opened up about their traumatic childhood and the effects of losing their parents at a young age.

Innocent Sadiki and Milly Mashile revealed how they lost their parents at a young age.

Milly Mashile and Inno Sadiki open up about losing their parents

Skeem Saam and Generations actress Millicent and Innocent Mashile, popularly known as the Cent Twins have touched on how they grew up. The popular twin sisters said they lost their parents at a young age.

Speaking in a recent video on their YouTube channel, the Cent Twins shared that their mother died when they were four years old and their father passed away when they were 17 years old.

The stars also touched on how the trauma of losing their parents might have contributed to memory loss.

“I remember having so much fear at 25. I was like, I’m going to die at 26. In my head, that’s when life ends. The same thing with my children, when my children turned four. I was like, they are not going to have a mother.”

Milly Mashile and Inno Sadiki reveal how their parents died

The stars also spoke about the mysteries surrounding their parent's death. They said their mother died under mysterious circumstances and their grandparents spent a lot of money trying to investigate the cause of death.

They also revealed that their father was murdered because he was involved in some illegal deals. They said that he survived the first attempt on his life, but the killers followed him and finished him off.

