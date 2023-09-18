AKA's father, Tony Forbes, opened up about how he has been coping ever since the rapper died

The Sim Dope hitmaker was brutally murdered on Friday, 10 February 2023, in Durban

Tony's video went viral online, which left fans sad and emotional after listening to it

Tony Forbes said AKA's death has left a very huge gap. Image: @tonydforbes

Source: Instagram

Losing a child is one of the most painful tragedies that can happen to a parent. AKA's father is still trying to accept the rapper's death.

Tony Forbes opens up about AKA's death

Recently, the slain rapper's father spoke about how he is trying to cope seven months after his son's death.

During an interview with eNCA, Tony Forbes explained how he and his family are trying to come to terms with the passing of the Sim Dope hitmaker.

He said:

"We're hanging in there, but it's incredibly challenging. After seven months, you begin to reach a point where life continues, yet I still keenly feel the absence of him not being with us.

"Some days are tough, some are better, and I anticipate this rollercoaster will persist for some time. It's not solely about losing a child, it's also about the circumstances surrounding it and the enduring emotional impact. The tears are always near the surface, and anything can set off a wave of emotions."

Watch the clip below:

AKA was brutally murdered on Friday, 10 February 2023, in Durban outside a restaurant alongside his friend.

The clip of AKA's dad left fans emotional

Shortly after the video of AKA's dad opening up about the rapper's death went viral, fans were left sad, and some said they felt like it was the Fela in Versace hitmaker who was talking, and others felt Tony's pain:

@Zandity_ wrote:

"Unamanga. It's AKA speaking, and he just looks like him ke, or is my mind playing tricks with me?"

@Bongza07458621 said:

"It's like I'm listening to AKA himself."

@MarumoMashigo said:

"Listen to this, very painful."

@Real_illmas wrote:

"Was gonna be spooky if this was audio only."

@ConieLangalanga said:

"He speaks like him."

Lynn Forbes says she forgives the man who shot AKA

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes, said she had forgiven the hitman who shot her son in Durban. Many people have been wondering how AKA's mother feels about the men who shot and killed AKA.

Speaking in a tell-all interview on The Carol Ofori Podcast on East Coast Radio, AKA's mother said she never wanted to watch the traumatising video. However, Lynn came across the video while scrolling through her timeline and has not been able to get it off her mind. She said the clip replays in her head every night before going to bed.

Source: Briefly News