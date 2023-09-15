Cassper Nyovest's sudden admiration for the late Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes was deemed fake by netizens

This is because the rapper started showing love to him after his death and even started hanging out with Tony Forbes

Major Steez alluded to them collaborating with AKA for their relationships drifting apart with Cassper Nyovest

Cassper Nyovest recently gained the spotlight on Twitter, and it's not because of his new album Solomon.

Cassper Nyovest and AKA were never on good terms when he was still alive, but Cassper suddenly hung out with his father, Tony Forbes, after his death. Image: @akaworldwide, @casspernyovest

Cassper called out after Major Steez interview

Hip hop duo Major Steez was invited on a YouTube podcast where they spilt the tea on why they are no longer close with Cassper Nyovest.

The duo said Cassper promised to have them included as the opening acts at his Fill Up Mafikeng Stadium in Maftown. But on the day the lineup was announced, they said they were not part of it.

Seemah, a popular TikTokker, was part of the interview, and she said it is because Major Steez collaborated with AKA.

Watch the interview clip posted by @_ShaunKeyz below:

Does this mean Cassper really hated AKA?

Following the interview, Mzansi had mixed reactions regarding AKA and Cassper's beef.

Shaun said Cassper Nyovest has fake love for AKA because of Major Steez's claims.

"We need to be honest about Cassper’s fake love for AKA. I mean, this guy cut off Major Steez just because they made a song with Kiernan, clearly he doesn’t f*** with him at all."

Mzansi weighs in on the debate

When AKA passed away, Cassper Nyovest visited his home in Bryanston to pay his respects to the Forbes family. He apparently told the family that their beef was exaggerated to be more than what it really was.

The rapper even started hanging out with Tony Forbes and even shouted him out on Twitter. In his album Solomon, he even has a song dedicated to AKA called Candlelight.

Many thought their beef was faked so they could benefit from it. But after Major Steez interview, the sentiments seem to have changed.

@Booi14105 said:

"I don't think he cares about AKA or how you feel about him, anyway I'm still his fan you."

@Nellyzul66 asked:

"Question is, did AKA love him?"

@ktb_youngboy said:

"Cassper Nyovest just solidified his spot as the worst rapper in SA Hip Hop. Using a dead man for clicks, profit and PR. This is absolutely shameless and disgusting. Keep Kiernan name out your f*** mouth. And drop that garbage that only you and your brainless fans care for."

@jethroimbongi said:

"This guy’s boring. It’d be much better if he doesn’t talk about Mega, no need to tell lies."

Cassper's Solomon gets praised

In more entertainment news from Briefly News, Cassper's album Solomon received love from netizens.

Fans dubbed him the King of South African rap and said he had reclaimed his throne.

