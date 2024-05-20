A man from Mzansi took his American girlfriend on a tour of his hood in a police van

The lovebirds hopped into a cop vehicle to show the very confused foreign girlfriend some spots

Mzansi is also bemused by the experience, wondering if police vans are allowed to be used for such purposes

A South African man, Mikey, impressed his American girlfriend, Hannah, with a tour of Cape Town in a police van.

The confused girl had plenty of questions, as she had never been in South Africa before or inside a police van.

We all have questions

The mind-boggled girlfriend asked many unanswered questions that the rest of Mzansi wished to gain clarity about:

“Do people think we’re gonna get arrested?”

The boyfriend calmed his bae by saying:

“There’s a first time for everything.”

Love makes you do the craziest things

Mikey, the South African boyfriend, filmed their unusual experience and uploaded the video on their joint TikTok account, @mikey.and.hannah where they upload all of their relationship content.

Mikey confessed that Hannah was, “so confused” and captioned their video:

“My girlfriend's first week in South Africa and has no idea what’s happening.”

Watch the couple’s viral clip below:

The bizarre moment attracted TikTok users who created a thread of 280 comments and discussed the absurdity of the situation and how the cops were easily swept on board:

@Thando_chiner raised a point about how the police are answering to selective emergencies:

“When you call for an actual emergency they tell you, ‘There are no vans, they are all out, please wait an hour,’ only to find out that they are busy taking requests.”

@Amber Thomas expressed that this is way too confusing:

“I’m from South Africa and I also don’t know what’s happening.”

@Ahmed has lost faith in the police:

“I don’t think the cops know what they’re doing too.”

@fireisnaughty compared South Africa’s system to the Americans':

“Are you allowed to ask them for lifts in South Africa? I know in America you can, and they can accept or decline.”

The Western Cape Media Centre told Briefly News that:

"Categorically, police officials are not permitted to give lifts. However the video that sparked your enquiry and perhaps many others that will follow is the subject of an SAPS internal investigation."

Brigadier Novela Potelwa added that police would, from time to time, allow civilians into their vehicles when there are compelling circumstances such as safety, health, evacuation and other serious situations.

"In terms of this specific video you enquired about, that cannot be determined at this stage as we do not know what happened before the recording of the video and after the person taking the video stopped recording," said Brigadier Potelwa.

A cop who is found giving random lifts can undergo a disciplinary process during which their commuter would have to give a witness statement.

The abusing of police vans

Briefly News previously covered the story of Chatsworth residents in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, who allegedly did not want the South African Police Service to do their work. When the cops came in a van to arrest two murder suspects, the residents torched it as the cops were looking for the suspects.

Police were still able to arrest the suspects, and angry South Africans strongly condemned the lawless incident.

