Residents of Chatsworth in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, allegedly did not want the South African Police Service to do their work

When the cops came in a van to arrest two murder suspects, the residents torched it as the cops were looking for the suspects

Police were still able to arrest the suspects, and angry South Africans strongly condemned the incident

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

Mzansi was angry at residents who burned a cop car. Images: South African Police Service/Facebook and Ekaterina Goncharova/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

CHATSWORTH, KWAZULU-NATAL – Chatsworth community members got a tongue lashing from the country after they violently tried to stop the South African Police Service from arresting suspects wanted for murder.

Community members torch cops’ car

According to Scrolla.Africa, the police were on their way to arrest two suspects who allegedly committed murder. Suddenly, rogue members of the community came out in numbers and torched the van that the cops were in.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Another vehicle they were travelling in was also stoned, and fortunately, nobody was injured. This did not deter the men and women in blue from doing their jobs, as they managed to arrest the wanted suspects.

Netizens disgusted by community members’ behaviour

South Africans commenting on @ZANewsFlash’s tweet were appalled and disgusted that the community would actively stop the cops from arresting suspects wanted for murder.

Buy Black, Use Black, Unite Black said:

“This is very sick, yho!”

Manchester united stan account said:

“People who were benefitting from the so-called criminals. They must be dealt with.”

Sthembiso Mbuyane asked:

“Why would the community do that when cops are helping them deal with crime, which is murder in this case?”

DieHardSAn said:

“Mkhwanazi must make sure those community members who are protecting and helping criminals are brought to book and given jail sentences.”

MaGwala said:

“Seems like KZN’s unruly thugs have declared war on the police.”

Anele_ace said:

“And then people blame police for dealing decisively with criminals.”

Mavundla said:

“KZN is a total mess! How do you burn a police car with officers looking for suspected criminals?”

Taxi driver tries to save burning taxi, SA has sympathy

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a taxi driver valiantly tried to save his taxi from being consumed by flames.

The man went viral in a video that showed him fighting the flames as they tried to engulf his car.

South Africans were sympathetic towards him, and some encouraged him to buy a fire extinguisher.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News