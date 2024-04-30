Julius Malema is reportedly one of the richest politicians in South Africa, with a net worth amassed through his political career

He owns a fleet of luxurious cars including a Mercedes-Benz AMG, an Aston Martin, and a Range Rover, and has a penchant for high-end designer clothes

Malema's extravagant lifestyle has attracted both admiration and criticism in Mzansi

Julius Malema is undoubtedly one of the most popular and controversial politicians in Mzansi. The EFF leader is reportedly among the richest politicians and is said to be worth millions.

EFF Leader Julius Malema is allegedly one of the richest politicians in SA. Image: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg and Felix Dlangamandla/Foto24/Gallo Images

A look at Julius Malema's net-worth and lavish lifestyle

Julius Malema has allegedly amassed a fortune since joining politics. Malema, leader of one of South Africa's biggest opposition parties is said to be living a lavish lifestyle. According to IOL, Malema owns two properties worth R4.6 million, cars worth millions and several expensive pieces of jewellery including a R250,000 Breitling watch.

Here's everything you need to know about Malema's Hyde Park home

iHarare also reported that Malema lives in the posh Hyde Park, in Johannesburg, South Africa. Per the report, the EFF leader lives in a beautiful, safe and serene neighbourhood. The estate reportedly only houses four houses and is surrounded by a tall wall and has 24-hour security.

Malema has wealthy neighbours including Adriano Mazzotti who is part owner of the cigarette manufacturing company, Carnilinx.

Julius Malema's cars

Julius Malema reportedly owns a fleet of luxurious cars. According to the claims online, his car collection is worth millions. Juju is said to own a black Mercedes-Benz AMG, which retails at R734 000, an Aston Martin and a red Range Rover Sport, too.

He also has a white Range Rover which sells for R1,2 million.

Julius Malema reportedly spent R300K on designer clothes

Juju is a lover of all things fashion. The politician has been spotted rocking high-end designer outfits on several occasions. According to News24, Malema caused a stir when he reportedly forked out R300K on designer clothes.

