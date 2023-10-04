South African businesswoman and reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize, known as MaMkhize, has been impressing the Mzansi entertainment industry with her high-fashion choices.

She recently showcased her style on Instagram, donning a Versace coat and a Versace handbag, with a total combined value of more than R120K (South African Rand)

Social media users, including celebrities, praised MaMkhize's impeccable fashion sense, with many applauding her for always being on point with her dress code

Flamboyant South African businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize, affectionately known as MaMkhize has set the bar for fashion in the Mzansi entertainment industry very high.

Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize turned heads with her stylish Versace look. Image: @kwa_mamkhize

MaMkhize steps out in R90K Versace coat and R38K bag

Popular South African businesswoman and reality television star Shauwn Mkhize has been stepping on necks with her stylish fashion. A scroll through her Instagram page shows that the star upped her fashion game, whether she is chilling at home, attending a soccer match or a business meeting.

MaMkhize recently headed to her social media account to give her followers a glimpse of her stylish looks. The stunner looked like a million bucks in a Versace coat, a Versace bag and black heels.

According to the Versace website, MaMkhize's Versace La Medusa mini handbag retails for R38K while her Versace All Over trench coat goes for a cool R91 900.

Mzansi reacts to MaMkhize's stylish look

MaMkhize's look left social media users gasping for air. Many, including fellow celebrities, lauded the star for showing off her stylish side.

@norma.mngoma said:

"Levels "

@mandisi_njisane commented:

"Your dress code is always on point"

@londy_mazwide_eventdesigner added:

"Versace Day "

@za._singo noted:

"Yerr that BMW❤️"

