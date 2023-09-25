Bonang Matheba stunned in a head-to-toe Gucci outfit, showcasing her renowned style in recent photos shared on Twitter, earning praise from fans

Bonang Matheba has proven once again why she is regarded as one of the most stylish celebrities in Mzansi. The B'Dazzled star recently stepped out dripping in a Gucci outfit.

Bonang Matheb looked stunning in a Gucci outfit. Image: @bonang_m

Bonang Matheba oozes elegance with Gucci outfit

Bonang Matheba is currently enjoying the "IT girl" era. The larger-than-life media personality turned heads when she shared pictures of a recent designer look she rocked.

Taking to her Twitter timeline, the Young, Famous & African star posted eye-catching snaps in a Gucci outfit from head to toe. The stylish look comprised of Gucci pants and a matching blazer.

Queen B accessorised the look with a gold Gucci neck chain, Gucci shades and strappy high-heeled sandals.

Mzansi hails Bonang Matheba for her stylish look

The B-Force couldn't get enough of their queen's look. Many said the outfit was giving what it was supposed to give.

@Misah_Mdiza said:

"Queen ❤️"

@Sphoki_Mbambani wrote:

"Proving you don't have to look like a Christmas tree when wearing Gucci ❤️"

@Dineo_Ph added:

"❤️❤️❤️ Now I see the difference.... This is Def NOT small street/Marabastad Gucci. This changes your whole perception about Gucci, yazin!!!! This lady is LIFE nje ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@Andriano1511 added:

"Can I please have you as my friend going to December then January you can unfriend me"

@cikymtwesi noted:

"Ma’am!!! Pls forgive us! It’s hot already! "

Bonang Matheba stuns in all black outfit, SA can't get enough of her stunning look: "Whole international icon"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Bonang Matheba is the queen she thinks she is. The media personality turned heads when she shared stunning pictures of her recent look on her page.

Bonang Matheba has been booked and is busy securing the bag. The star who is the resident judge on the Miss SA Crown Chasers show was also announced as the host of the Miss SA show happening this coming weekend.

