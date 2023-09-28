Gogo Skhotheni has made the headlines again with her stunning looks and outfit

The social media influencer and Gobela posted a sizzling picture of her in grey jeans dungaree

Gogo Skhotheni left fans stunned and impressed with her latest streetwear outfit

Gogo Skhotheni served and left no crumbs in her latest streetwear outfit online. Image: @gogo_skhotheni

Source: Instagram

Gogo Skhotheni never fails when it comes to looking hot and making heads turn every time she enters the room. The social media influencer's latest outfit left fans salivating.

Gogo Skhotheni makes headlines with her latest outfit

The Gobela sure knows how to keep her fans updated and is always plugging them with fresh new outfits and hairstyles. Recently, the co-host of The Venting Podcast topped the trending list with her amazing and stylish look.

Gogo Skhotheni shared a sizzling picture of herself in a streetwear outfit, wearing a black bodysuit and a grey jean dungaree topped with a sporty cap.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The reality TV star and sangoma who has been making headlines with her fellow well-known sangomas, posted the picture on her Instagram page and captioned it:

"@lrtsbikiniblog, thanks for the outfit, babe. Hair: @revenge_beauty_rsa."

Check out the picture below:

Fans compliment Gogo Skhotheni's latest outfit

Shortly after the sangoma posted her dazzling picture online, she left her followers stunned and impressed by how she served and left no crumbs. Check out some of the comments below:

Nkosi__Nathi wrote:

"I want that outfit. It’s so dope mgani."

Zaca_Dominic said:

"Obsessed!"

zee1ma replied:

"Our very own Beyonce, love this look, you nailed it."

Refilwe_Des responded:

"Really love this your outfit/look, it's actually fabulous Gogo."

Mathari78 said:

"Wow wow wow u (you) is hot u (you) is fire u (you) is wow."

Bluelese9 wrote:

"Haibo. Gogo went too far."

Busana_busi replied:

"Yohh aii wena Gogo wa lwana hle."

Gogo Skhotheni was accused of witchcraft

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Gogo Skhotheni was chased away and accused of witchcraft. Skhotheni was performing her rituals at a river when a group of Christians approached her and told her she was not allowed to pray at the river.

When she confronted them and asked them who she was allowed to pray to, they told her Jesus Christ.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News