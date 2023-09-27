SA-born actress Thuso Mbedu commanded attention in a show-stopping Dior ensemble at Paris Fashion Week

The Underground Railroad actress showed off the outfit in all its glory on her Instagram account

Thuso's devoted supporters appreciated the six pictures and hyped her up with flattering comments

Thuso Mbedu turned heads at Paris Fashion Week. Image: @thuso.mbedu

Source: Instagram

Thuso Mbedu made a stunning entrance at Paris Fashion Week. She wore a Dior ensemble in a striking muddy green hue. Treating her Instagram followers, she shared six pictures showcasing the chic look.

Thuso Mbedu's fashion choice

The oversized trench coat with intricate floral details on the back was a standout feature at the Spring-Summer show in France. Her high-waisted pants accentuated her statuesque figure and added an avant-garde touch.

Mbedu's versatility shone, and she is establishing herself as a true fashionista and A-list actress.

Thuso's Dior look sets her apart

The Woman King star’s post garnered significant attention from her fans. Her outfit made a lasting impression, proving her influence in both the entertainment and fashion worlds.

See the Instagram post below:

Fashion-forward look wows Instagrammers

Read some of the comments below:

@prechymaya mentioned:

"In my dreams, we have 3 kids together and have already been married for 4 years now. Next week is our 5th anniversary."

@violadavis wrote:

"Beauty! My Thuso.❤️❤️"

@addytsotetsi stated:

"Pretty girls be like ❤️Natural beauty queen."

@kwanda_photography commented:

"Ok back of trench shot. "

@whoisdwayneparker said:

"The second to last picture is my favourite. Love the outfit! "

@zan_mantsho shared:

"Lalela my everyday girl crush! Effortlessly classy. Timeless."

@zanelepotelwa stated:

"A vision."

@jane_uzoegwu added:

"Okay, I have changed my mind again. I am no going back to hair plaiting because what's all this beauty?"

