Bonang Matheba has served breathtaking fashion looks in her long-lasting career in the entertainment industry.

She delivers strong statements during her hosting duties and never fails to impress Mzansi with her fashion-forward custom-made dresses.

Very few local celebrities can contend with the seasoned broadcaster when it comes to fashion, and she keeps applying pressure

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Bonang Matheba rocked several custom-made dresses. Image: @bonang_m

Source: Instagram

The media personality has worn gowns from some of the continent's most prominent designers, including Gert Johan Coetzee, and that has put her on the map as a fashion icon.

Briefly News compiled seven memorable looks that Bonang slayed and stopped traffic on social media platforms.

1. Bonang Matheba stuns in a white dress for Crown Chasers photoshoot

Bonang was announced as one of the judges of Miss SA 2023 and she recently did a promo photoshoot for the pageant's reality show Crown Chasers. She stunned in a short white dress made by Willet Designs Couture with her fellow panellists Leandie du Randt and Zozibini Tunzi. Bonang looked angelic, and fans raved about her bagging the Miss SA gig on Instagram. Instagram user @bubblyb_sodela said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Bonang kept quiet on social media wathi gqi with two bags including Gucci. Let me learn from her."

2. Bonang's House of BNG partners with Miss SA

In 2022, Bonang's alcoholic brand House of BNG, was one of the official sponsors for Miss SA. She rocked up to the event's after party at Menlyn Rockets in a one-of-a-kind red metallic dress by Nigerian designer 2207bytbally. She said her partnership with the pageant was a huge milestone for her as a businesswoman.

"The Miss South Africa pageant is an exciting event we all look forward to every year. And like many young South Africans, it has always been close to my heart since I was a little girl. Officially partnering with them again this year is such an honour, both proudly South African brands"

3. Bonang Matheba wows at Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards

The Being Bonang star dazzled at eight Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCAs) held in Lagos, Nigeria, last year. Bonang was a co-host with Nigerian broadcaster Ik Osakioduwa. She wore several gowns that evening, but her dress by fashion designer Sheye Oladejo stole the show. The intricate beading on the peach dress with a dramatic feather shawl had fans gasping for air. One of her followers, @tanyinta said:

"Darling, if swag were a person, it would be you. You could be the glamorous and her royal highness herself."

4. Queen B flaunts her flawless body in sultry black dress

Bonang supported another African brand VicNate, on her trip to Nigeria in 2022 and donned a risque black dress with a high-leg cut. The former Top Billing presenter's legs were on full display and in the slinky number. She accessorised the look with blinding, dangling earrings that pulled the outfit together.

5. Bonang Matheba crowned as GQ's Favourite Girl

The former Metro DJ looked like an ice princess in a cyan blue gown at the 2020 GQ Men of the Year Awards. Bonang was recognised for shaping SA's cultural landscape and won the Woman of the Year award at the prestigious event. She collected her award in the sparkling ensemble and donned a platinum blonde wig. Her look inspired a High School pupil @rehatsw:

"I think this will be my matric farewell dress."

6. Bonang Matheba turns heads in a white mermaid dress

Bonang showed out as the host of the 4th Annual Equanimity Awards in Dallas, Texas, in 2019. The media personality served bridal vibes in a feather and lace mermaid creation by US designer Steven Goudeau. The images of the dress were a hit on social media, and stans joked that she mopped the floor with the stunning over-the-top gown. Insta user @lihle_mambambo_maseko appreciated Bonang's fashion style.

"The way you put effort into everything you wear but so effortlessly.❤️"

7. Bonang Matheba slays avant-garde dress at Miss SA 2019

Bonang channelled her inner Cleopatra at the 2019 Miss SA beauty pageant and wore a gold and white gown crafted by Villioti Couture. The radio and TV personality also rocked a bold blunt-cut bob with bangs that gave people ancient Egyptian vibes. Bonang changed outfits four times that night but the opening look trended on socials. A Mzansi @fundisiwecele740 peep who caught the pageant hosted at Sunarena at Times Square in Pretoria wrote:

"The whole of South Africa was blown away on this day. Yatshisa mntwana."

Bonang Matheba shows off hourglass figure in a blue dress for Standard Bank event, video leaves SA salivating

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Bonang Matheba is one of Mzansi's fashion icons, and her recent video proved just that.

During her recent emcee duties with Standard Bank, Moghel rocked a tight blue dress. The gown hugged her body in all the right places and showcased her hourglass figure.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News