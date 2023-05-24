Bonang Matheba's fans are happy that their favourite is finally returning to social media after taking a break to focus on her international career

The star has been in the media a lot lately following her recent appearance in the trending Netflix reality show, Young, Famous & African

Bonang recently got candid about her future plans, business ideas and what her fans, affectionately known as the B-Force can look forward to from her

Bonang Matheba recently opened up about her life and career in a candid interview with GQ magazine. The popular South African media personality touched on her recent win over ownership of BNG, and what her future plans are.

Bonang Matheba shared more details about her future projects in a candid interview. Image: @bonang_m

Bonang Matheba talks about future projects and during a recent interview

Bonang Matheba's fans are happy to hear what their fav has in store for them. The ever-busy star told GQ magazine that the B-Force should look forward to seeing more projects from her.

Among the many things the star has been working with are the Netflix reality television show, Young, Famous & African, the second episode of her YouTube show B'Dazzled which recently premiered, charity work and more work on her BNG brand. She said:

"My Steve Madden collaboration comes out in November 2023. Unlike last year, I designed it, every single element.

"I am also excited that House of BNG will continue its partnership with Miss South Africa, as the official celebration drink for 2023. We will also be doing a lot of work within the LGBTIQA+ community with both the Bonang Matheba Foundation and House of BNG. We will be doing a couple of events during Pride Month as well.

"House of BNG is also releasing a non-alcoholic nectar range this summer. The people asked for and you know me; I give the people what they want."

Bonang Matheba's fans excited over the star's GQ magazine interview

As expected, Bonang Matheba's followers have shared mixed reactions to the star's candid interview. Many said they love that the Being Bonang star is finally returning to social media after taking a long break to focus on her international career.

@Rose_roseeeeeee said:

"Loved the write-up ❤️. I’m so happy we’re past the legal battle . To beautiful years ahead mama . Let’s toast to some bng ."

@QabaNtywenka wrote:

"Need is a very strong word to describe this."

@LekalaMathilda added:

"I loved reading this. We love you Queen B ❤️"

