Bonang Matheba has taken to social media to share the trailer of the second episode of B'Dazzled

The Young, Famous & African star's teaser showing her Steve Madden collaboration and her gushing about her new man went viral

Mzansi said they couldn't wait to watch B'Dazzled after the trailer lived up to the high expectations they had after watching episode 1

Bonang Matheba has announced that the second episode of her popular YouTube reality show B'Dazzled is now available.

'Young, Famous & African' star Bonang Matheba has released the second episode of 'B'Dazzled'. Image: @bonang_m

Source: Instagram

Matheba released the first episode of B'Dazzled on 16 January. After fans craved more online content, she released the second episode on 23 May.

Bonang Matheba drops the B'Dazzled episode two trailer

Bonang shared the much-anticipated episode's trailer on Twitter, and her fans went crazy.

In the video, Matheba visited New York to work on her collaboration with Steven Madden. According to an IOL report in 2022, Bonang and Steve Madden worked on a holiday collection together where they agreed the Mzansi star would sell six pairs of shoes and two handbags.

The celebrity, who generally keeps her personal life hidden from prying eyes, also revealed details about her dating life in the trailer. Not long ago, Matheba was spotted with a mystery man and from how she spoke about her man in the video, Mzansi might get a glimpse of him soon.

Check out the B'Dazzled trailer below:

Bonang Matheba's fans are excited for B'Dazzled episode two

Bonang's fans, affectionately known as the BForce, couldn't keep calm after seeing the B'Dazzled trailer on their timelines. As expected, they gushed about how they couldn't wait to watch the YouTube show.

@AKilah_K said:

"The quality is insane."

@ms_attorney shared:

"Yes! @Bonang is a powerhouse. I love how she shows us her journey to success. She is such an inspiration. Not the #YoungFamousAndAfrican nonsense, where it’s just gossip and fighting."

@Akhumzi930 replied:

"16 minutes is not enough Don't starve us hle."

@Leratotherunner commented:

"I enjoyed this episode. I need another one. You know I am obsessed with you."

@giiggie23 also said:

"I need this every day. I enjoyed it so much. You're a star, wena Queen B."

