Bonang Matheba has announced a partnership with the international online and physical store Steve Madden

The media personality is expected to collaborate with the well-known brand to release luxurious shoes and handbags

Bonang Matheba's fans are ecstatic about the deal and can't wait to get their hands on the goods and buy as many as possible while they're still available

Bonang Matheba will release shoes and handbags in collaboration with Steve Madden. Image: @bonang_m

Bonang Matheba is constantly on a winning streak.

The media personality recently took to Twitter to reveal that she is collaborating with well-known brand Steve Madden on her Holiday collection, which will be available in stores on the 07th of November 2022.

Steve Madden is a brand that sells luxurious and beautiful shoes, handbags, clothing, and accessories both online and in physical stores.

According to IOL, Bonang will release six pairs of shoes and two handbags for the upcoming holidays.

"Proud to introduce the Bonang Matheba Steve Madden Holiday Collection. Available online and instore from 7 Nov. #SMXBONANGHOLIDAY ❤️#Stevemaddensa"

Bonang Matheba shared the following video showing the stunning products on Twitter:

Bonang Matheba stans can't keep calm

@jaybadza47 said:

" can’t wait to shop"

@Iam_MissKetso wrote:

"When is this Woman having her own talk show mara heey!!! Like “ The Bonang Matheba’s Talk Show” "

@BridgetMasinga shared:

"The gold strap please B* Save me a UK4. Gorgeous "

@Monare_Matema posted:

"She who reigns supreme ❤️❤️"

@I_Eat_Brainz replied:

"The devil works HARDER, but you girl work the HARDEST!!!!!!!!!!"

@SibuMkiva commented:

"I don't know a better partnership!"

@nguvinm also said:

"My favourite girl! Slaying and leaving no survivors behind as always, absolutely love it B ❤️"

@ThamiNkosi_ also shared:

"Congratulations B!✨"

@Dhlamini_TGF reacted:

"Can't stop watching the video❤"

@Malemela_Winnie also wrote:

"To the top" as you would say❤️❤️❤️"

@Thato_Fentse also posted:

"Her confidence in front of the camera LOVE IT!!"

@flexyandmellow added:

"This makes so much sense. Congratulations Queen"

