MacG spoke candidly about his experience with Sony Music and made some allegations against them

On an episode of Podcast and Chill , MacG accused the major company of trying to trick him into signing his art away

Listeners of the podcast show were amazed that such a big company tried to use someone so blatantly

MacG told his audience how things work at Sony Music. The talk show host says he was close to being trapped in a shady contract.

Mac G talked about how his proposal to work with Sony Music ended with him almost signing away his life's work. Image: Instagram /@macgunleashed

Source: Instagram

Podcast and Chill fans expressed their anger with Sony for trying to do MacG dirty. Peeps discussed how record labels ae always taking advantage of artists anytime they get them.

MacG gets real about Sony Music

ZAlebs reported that MacG talked about Sony music on an episode of Podcast and Chill. In the video, he said the record label wanted him to sign a 30-page agreement with clauses allowing them to own his music after some years. He said:

"She (his lawyer) came back and there was in clause in there, now I am paraphrasing but there was a clause in there that said, after three years of the contract they will own my music forever"

MacG says his lawyer picked up on the clauses, but Sony was unwilling to revise anything. He said:

So we sent it back in an email saying 'okay cool, we like the contract but please amend this clause and this clause and this clause.' They replied back saying 'ah sorry we don't want to pursue this contract anymore, good luck'"

MacG fans were happy he got away as they discussed how record labels often exploit people. Many fans applauded MacG for exposing them.

@BhejulaKaDyonta

"Yho that's actually stealing."

@wexa11

"Nah, Sony needs to explain themselves, there’s no way!."

@LorenzoMalolo

"This is exactly what causes artists to be buried pauper, these record companies exploit exploit the young upcoming artists. I guess it's all about money."

@Youtube_Lenard

"This is what Kanye west is fighting for but just because we are told his crazy we don’t take him seriously coz media tell us so."

@Ngema_Sthembiso

"I hope these new upcoming artist could learn a thing or two on this podcast."

@Prettienesss

"MacG called them out with his full chest amasela."

