A woman on Twitter posted a question that had Mzansi opening up about their fathers and counselling each other

People shared heartwarming and heartbreaking stories about the last time they spoke to their dads

The post exposed the emotional pain people live with and that social media is not just for laughter and entertainment

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South African fathers captured spending time with their kids. Image: Stock Photos

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi people online shared their experiences with their fathers when a woman called Lebohang Bokako asked her followers on Twitter about the last time they talked to their dads.

Those with good relationships with their fathers happily commented with their answers, and some even posted pictures of their loving fathers.

For most, this question raised a sore subject, and tweeps detailed the sad stories about their last encounters with their fathers. They recalled the bitter memories, with a few claiming that they didn't care that their fathers were absent in their lives.

The Twitter thread was sombre because some posted how their fathers passed away, and Mzansi people were opening up and comforting each other simultaneously.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Chck out the Twitter post below:

Read a few comments from the Twitter thread.

@Andyz70907854 shared:

"I'm not sure if he's still alive or not, which doesn't bother me."

@Zamangw67150261 posted:

"Before he passed away on the 6th of this month."

@IG_KatlegoCM wrote:

"Last year in December, when I called to inform him that I was paying lobola on the 10th. He said ok, I'll get back to you. To this day, I'm still waiting."

@SIMBAROAR1 tweeted:

"The first time seeing him was in 2004, and that was the last time. Dude vanished into thin air and it doesn't bother me."

@ntheko_s added:

"February was the last time we met. He blue-ticked me."

Mzansi father has people laughing over funeral service for son’s stuffed animal that got mauled by the dog

Briefly News reported that being a parent will have you doing some strange thing like throwing a funeral for a stuffed animal. A local father tried his best to hold back his laughter as they bid farewell to his son’s beloved teddy that got mauled by the dog, but he just couldn’t.

Children get attached to the strangest things, and parents go on wild goose chases to find them when lost.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News