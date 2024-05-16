Kaya 959 radio presenter Sizwe Dhlomo stunned his followers on Twitter when he shared a video of him at a gun shooting range

The media personality impressed people with his shooting abilities, making it seem that he is not new to this

The reactions to the post were mixed, as some people were impressed; however, many criticised Sizwe

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Sizwe Dhlomo's shooting skills were the talk of the town following a post he made on Twitter (X). Image: @SizweDhlomo

Source: Instagram

Radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo posted a video of him shooting an AK47 at a gun shooting range. The star posted the video on X (Twitter.)

Sizwe shows off shooting skills

The Kaya 959 radio presenter Sizwe Dhlomo set hearts racing with a video showcasing his skills at handling automatic rifles. In the video, the media personality effortlessly demonstrated his shooting abilities.

He captioned his post, "locked and loaded."

Mzansi reacts to Sizwe Dhlomo's video

Sizwe Dhlomo's post created a buzz, as his followers wanted to know more about the weapon and whether it is allowed in South Africa.

In a series of back-and-forths, Sizwe explained that the gun can be owned in SA but only by someone with a proper license.

@XUFFLER:

"Correct stance, Correct breath in, proper grip, finger away from the trigger, then follow through! You missed the basics of it all!"

@CYnens:

"Proper handling and stance."

@SumbaneChris:

"I find this irresponsible or it's just me?"

@justbongza:

"The way I hate guns or violence. But then again, the crime in this Country will lead me to get myself one."

@SpherSparks:

"All my people shoot, they do not fight with guns."

@Luu_Matinjwa:

"Why don’t you put a weapon on safe?"

@FusionistRSA:

"Damn bruh one day you’ll catch a firearm case , all this online games might haunt you."

Sizwe Dhlomo showcased his land amid broke rumours

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sizwe Dhlomo proved to people that he is still doing well in life by sharing a sneak peek into his possessions.

This came after a netizen wanted to know about his properties. Sizwe Dlhomo was happy to oblige after a netizen asked for more as he posted pictures and videos of his land in Johannesburg.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News