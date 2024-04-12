Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo has spoken out after rumours that Sol Phenduka got fired from Kaya 959

Sizwe Dhlomo clarified that he has joined the breakfast slot with Sol Phenduka, and it will air every weekday from 6 am to 9 am

The show will be called Siz The World with Sizwe Dhlomo, and he will be supported by Sol, Mpho Maboi and Mfundo Mabalane

Sizwe Dhlomo has a new breakfast show coming to Kaya 959. After the news got out, fans speculated whether Sol Phenduka would get the chop.

Sizwe Dhlomo has teamed up with Sol Phenduka on his new breakfast show on Kaya 959. Image: @sizwedhlomo, @solphenduka

Source: Instagram

Sizwe announces new breakfast show

Radio and TV personality Sizwe Dhlomo recently announced that he has a new slot on Kaya 959. The breakfast show is called Siz The World with Sizwe Dhlomo.

As someone who joined Kaya 959 for a breakfast slot, fans wondered what would happen to Sol Phenduka.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Sharing a media release on X, Sizwe Dhlomo clarified that Sol Phenduka, Mpho Maboi and Mfundo Mabalane will support his breakfast show. The show will premiere on Monday, 15 April, and air every weekday from 6 am to 9 am.

Did Sol get fired from Kaya 959?

On rumours that Sol would get the chop, Sizwe Dhlomo clarified that Sol is not going anywhere.

"Chill, @Solphendukaa is going nowhere!"

On the media release, the show promises to keep listeners entertained:

"Siz The World promises to take listeners on a three-hour journey that will entertain, fascinate and inspire from Monday to Friday."

Kaya 959 fans excited about new show

Reacting to Sizwe's post, fans expressed relief that Sol is still with the show and that he will be working alongside Dhlomo.

@motsamai247:

"Wow, this is big."

@SupaJacks:

"Phew!! What a relief, thanks for confirming OG."

@NemavholaIT"

"As long as you two are still holding it down in the morning, it's all good."

@sellomaj1

"Morning and Afternoon drive @SizweDhlomo @Solphendukaa and @skhumbi my favorite radio host... In the whole country."

Sol Phenduka trolls BB Mzansi stars

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sol Phenduka trolled the two former Big Brother Mzansi housemates who asked for donations. Sol said he was also on the show many years ago but did not win, so he, too, should ask for money.

The joke was aimed at McJunior and Chuenza, who shared their banking details to ask fans to donate money.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News