Sizwe Dhlomo had a very simple reaction to Sol Phenduka visiting Tbo Touch, who works at his rival radio station, Metro FM

Sol Phenduka is a host at Kaya 959's morning segment called 959 Breakfast , but he did a quick visit during The Touch Down hosted by Tbo Touch

Mzansi made fun of Sizwe Dhlomo, who works at the same radio station as Sol and called him the class monitor

Sizwe Dhlomo had a hilarious reaction to Kaya 959 radio presenter Sol Phenduka visiting Metro FM. Image: @sizwedhlomo, @solphenduka

Sizwe Dhlomo was lost for words when Sol Phenduka visited Metro FM studios just recently.

Sol Phenduka visits Tbo Touch at Metro FM

The Podcast And Chill with MacG presenter Sol Phenduka, popped in for a visit at Metro FM to see Tbo Touch. The media mogul is the host of The Touch Down.

On X, the radio station posted:

"Quick pop in by @Solphendukaa on #TheTouchDown with @iamtbotouch."

Sizwe reacts to Sol's visit

Sizwe Dhlomo had a very simple but hilarious reaction to Sol Phenduka visiting Tbo Touch. This is because Sol is a host at Kaya 959's morning segment called 959 Breakfast.

Responding to the picture, Sizwe added side-eye emojis.

South Africans poke fun at Sizwe Dhlomo

Mzansi made fun of Sizwe Dhlomo, who works at the same radio station as Sol, and called him the class monitor.

Here are some of the jokes:

@ApheleleJody said:

"Call for a board meeting baby tomorrow."

@_simplyenny

"Now you want him to get fired."

@djstago asked:

"Did he break the code of conduct?"

@TinasheZA joked:

"He clearly wants to leave, fire him."

@bhekezinhle

"Class prefect is watching. Watch out Sol."

@MediamagnetHQ said:

"Conflict of interest."

@MotleKaBotle joked:

"Isn't he supposed to do personal activities or ke breach of contract?"

@uniquikidio suspects"

"He was going to place his CV."

