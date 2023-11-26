South African performer Siv Ngesi walked tall and proud in his sky-high platform shoes

He posted a breathtaking picture of himself wearing a gentlemen's suit and broke the style with matching heels

It seems as if online spectators are getting used to the comedian and his style, as he received praise, while some were sure he had lost the plot

Siv Ngesi rocked sky-high heels with a masculine suit at an event. Images: @sivngesi

Source: Instagram

South African comedian and controversial cross-dresser Sivuyile "Siv" Ngesi brought his alter-ego "Sivanna" out to play just a little bit. This follows after he announced that he will be returning to drag in a few weeks.

Siv Ngesi shows off sky-scrapping heels in 1 hot picture

Ngesi posted on his Twitter (now known as the X app) a picture from a Clicks event, where he wore black formal pants with a matching hat and a cream-white blazer with matching drag high-heels.

He captioned the post with an explosion emoji. Check out his post below:

Tweeps warm up to Siv Ngesi's cross-dressing habits

Although many online spectators could not understand why a man would dress like a woman, some were warming up to the idea of his unusual choice of clothing. Check out some of the comments below:

@clivesimpkins praised:

"Striking. Who the heck was photobombing at the back?"

@Deartroublegal added:

"Yesss, wena Chomi. O montle goed! Sivanna o kae?"

@Sereng_K said:

"Those shoes Siv."

@Nolo_maduna complimented him:

"Love it! You look amazing."

@DoesHappen asked him:

"Those are party shoes. Noya kae?"

@AphafiaMoeketsi had another question:

"Hi Siv. O nale motho maar?"

@Ceba021 speculated:

"Kancane kancane uyavela."

@Riggas007 warned him:

"You want them to come for you neh."

@Coster_Rama2 weighed in:

"@Oz_qha nah! This guy is putting your tribe in a mud."

Somizi Mhlongo unimpressed netizens with offensive RWC victory dance

In other entertainment stories on Briefly News, Somizi Mhlongo got dragged for his celebratory dance after the Rugby World Cup.

The flamboyant entertainer posted a video of himself dancing while wearing white shorts that revealed offensive parts of his body, getting him dragged by Mzansi.

Source: Briefly News