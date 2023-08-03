Siv Ngesi recently stunned his followers when he joined the viral Barbie challenge that started following the premiere of the Barbie movie

The actor channelled his famous alter ego Sivanna for the Barbie challenge and he ate and left no crumbs

Social media users loved the stunning look, others even had questions about his stunning curves

Siv Ngesi's alter ego Sivanna is the girl she thinks she is. The actor wowed his followers when he recently joined the viral Barbie trend.

Siv Ngesi looked all kinds of stunning in his Barbie outfit. Image: @sivngesi

Siv Ngesi flaunts incredible curves in stunning gown

The Barbie movie featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling sparked the Barbie trend that has seen celebrities going out of their way to dress like Barbie. Stars like Faith Nketsi and Sorisha Naidoo had the streets buzzing when they joined the trend.

A few weeks after the movie premiere, South African star Siv Ngesi also joined the challenge, and it's safe to say he nailed it. Taking to his Instagram page as Sivanna, The Woman King star shared his version of Barbie, leaving jaws on the floor.

The actor looked like a dream in a sparkling figure-hugging maxi dress and a blonde wig. He joked that Sivanna joined the trend because she didn't want to be left out. He wrote:

"Sivanna couldn’t be left behind #barbie #drag"

Siv Ngesi's Barbie look gets reactions from social media users

Peeps loved Sivanna's Barbie outfit. Many said the drag queen outdid some of the celebrities who joined the trend. Others had questions about Siv Ngesi's curves.

@amandadupont said:

"I need Sivanna bbl slayed "

@ingandu commented:

"I think it’s only fair for us to have a chocolate Ken too from Siv."

@mrs_almar added:

"The best version I've seen thus far!"

@Bunny_Rabbit117 wrote:

"Manje where do the curves come from and why you looking like a snack in the picture "

@mxnoir_ added:"

"A babe. A hun! I'm trying to find proper complementary words to use without objectifying your pink carpet baddie vibes you yazi... "

