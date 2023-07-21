Faith Nketsi broke the South African internet with her interpretation of Barbie

She looked like a real-life doll, with her best friend Andzelo Tivani looking like Ken at the Barbie movie screening

The pair were showered with praise from fans and random social media users

Faith Nketsi ate and left no crumbs at the Barbie screening on Thursday, 20 July, in Johannesburg.

Faith Nketsi and Adzelo Tivani trend for looking like a real-life Barbie doll. Images: @faith.nketsi, @andzelo_t

Faith Nketsi and Andzelo Tivani trend for looking like Barbie and Ken dolls

Faith took to Instagram on Thursday pictures of the premiere. She wore a pink two-piece mini set with matching stalkings and blonde Barbie hair.

Her BFF, Andzelo Tivani, was on her side, channelling the Ken doll with a pink suit and matching pink hair.

She captioned the post:

"The only Barbie and Ken you need to know."

Social media reacts to Faith Nketsi as Barbie

The Have Faith reality star trended at Number 1 on Twitter, and these are some of the things they said:

@kim_kholiwe was impressed with their look:

"Real-life black Barbie and Ken."

@OfficiallyMdaza said:

"She really ate, it's giving Barbie dreams."

@PrincessSkhu complimented:

"Haibo whoever dressed you guys did an amazing job shame."

@TatFranz said:

"Faith is more beautiful than Beyoncé and most of those American Celebs."

@Masterkay21 had dreams:

"When I get my money right I'm definitely going for Instagram girls like her."

@qaqamb_a claimed:

"This theme was made for her, she had no choice but to eat."

@khayakazimtala9590 made a promise:

"I would definitely buy you as a doll, infact I would have a collection."

@Nolwazii_K reminded social media users:

"Anyways Faith, Andzelo & Shai absolutely ate at the Barbie Movie premiere."

@msjmusa was convicted:

"Ate, Killed, Buried all of them!"

@livininabikini declared:

"The only Barbie that matters, I'm living for these Barbie looks."

