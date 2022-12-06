Faith Nketsi has recently taken to Twitter to call out a social media user who told her to dress like a wife

The Have Faith actress shared a screenshot of the private message she received from an online user, comparing it to her husband's reaction whenever she wears revealing clothing

South African tweeps also chastised the online user saying Faith shouldn't change her appearance because Nzuzo Njilo married her knowing she's a smoking hot lady

Faith Nkesti has responded to another social media user who criticised her marriage to Nzuzo Njilo.

Faith Nketsi was defended by Mzanis after a troll told her to dress like a married woman. Image: @faith.nkesti

The star took to Twitter to expose a netizen who privately messaged her on Instagram after she posted photos of herself looking smoking hot.

The Have Faith star, who is known for dressing for her curves and exposing a little skin here and there, stated that a netizen advised her to dress like a wife.

Faith was clearly offended by the message, as she called out the peep on Twitter. Faith compared the online peep's reaction to her hubby Nzuzo's after she shared the hot photo. Nzuzo gushed about her lover meanwhile the peep was bothered by the outfit.

Peeps rushed to the comments section after seeing Faith's tweet to defend her against the troll. Netizens left the following comments:

@AseHazel said:

"The reason some of y'all marriages fail is that you tend to change to fit the ideal 'wife' concept, lapho you're becoming sis'Joyce. Uzokushiya coz he married you for that slaying chippi you were."

@NkatekoRhangan shared:

"Being a wife doesn't mean you have to stop being a baddie, he knew you before you got married and wifed you cos he fell in love with you that is a baddie, everyone else must just shut up Please ❤️"

@Miss_Thanda posted:

"Njilo married Faith Nketsi the “baddie” imagine if he now has to come home to Faith the “granny” because when you’re married you have to change?? Njilo knew exactly what he was doing, let this man enjoy his baddie wife pls."

@TumeloNamtweya replied:

"The fact that people still think like that shocks me."

@moyahabo1234 commented:

"Does being a Wife change you kante?‍♀️ Like People will shock you."

@ntomb_1 wrote:

"He married you for what you are, don’t change."

@KuneneLulu reacted:

"People expect married women to wear amaphinifa and doeks everyday, mayeeee!!!!!"

@Hlatsii_JaQ also said:

"People need to watch themselves and stop tryna dictate other people's lives."

@Phethagalo7 also shared:

"And then you'll get marriage advice from people who are single and raised by single parents.. Twitter yona"

@MbaliZ_288 added:

"Don’t worry about the negative comments they are probably jealous."

Faith Nketsi fires back an old tweet that said no man would willingly pay lobola for her

In similar stories, Briefly News reported that newlywed Faith Nketsi has finally addressed the netizen who once told her that no man would willingly pay lobola for her.

Faith married Nzuzo Njilo in April 2022, and they have been displaying signs of happiness in their marriage on social media. The famous couple even has a cute baby girl named Sky.

In a series of tweets, Faith Nketsi recalled the time she posted a photo of herself posing with a cow and someone responded with the vilest comment ever. According to Faith, the peep stated that the Have Faith star will never marry.

