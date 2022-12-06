A happy husband wrote a detailed post about why he wouldn't fork out another dowry for his wife

The gent wrote about the value of lobola and how it doesn't properly define all the amazing aspects that his significant other had

The heartfelt message touched the hearts of many South Africans and inspired a conversation about the practice

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A man decided to write a heartfelt opinion post about why he wouldn't pay for a second lobola for his wife and that he would rather give her the money.

The proud hubby explained his wife's true value to him, and peeps loved it. Images: Super Sikhakhane/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

Super Sikhakhane started his long Facebook post by stating that he paid the lobola in full and that his wife was untouched until marriage. He then on to state that many intangible aspects of her personality can't be based on monetary value by saying:

"Her v**ginity was never for sale, and I have never bought it with those cows. Her body will never be equivalent to the dowry. Akabizwa owam uNkosikaz ngomfazi wezinkomo. Her womanhood, mindset, fertility, education level and strength will never be compared to the value of the LOBOLA."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He then continues with the comparisons and states that a woman's value will not be equal to lobola's and that her wife is so much more than that.

Mzansi loved the sentiment behind the message. See the comments below:

Mbali-Enhle Mlotshwa said:

"Very powerful..."

Melokuhle Mazungu Chili mentioned:

"Mhmm waze wakhuluma kahle God bless your marriage ❤️"

Connie Ontlametse commented:

"Well-spoken ❤️ God bless."

Lindokuhle Mlungisi Mngomezulu shared:

"My Brother, I salute you. Uyindoda"

Mtshali Sesiphiwe posted:

"May you multiply. I love the way you think."

Lebohang Takadimane said:

"Amen, we'll say we can't see our woman as properties. We must also protect our women from our sisters and mothers."

Pretty Mahlangu mentioned:

"Man! This is cute."

Dineo Dee Moshao commented:

"I loveeeeeee this ❤️❤️"

Smart and sassy little girl shuts down follower in hilarious clip, claims they are looking for attention

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that no parent ever wishes to be in a situation where they can’t even feed their children. A desperate mother was shown kindness by a shop owner, and the moment melted many hearts.

When you become a parent, something changes. Be it your last breath or the last drink of water on earth, there is nothing you wouldn’t give for your baby.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News