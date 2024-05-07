South African media personality Khanyi Mbau recently posted a new picture of herself on Instagram

The news and gossip page MDNews reshared the picture of the star with their followers

Many netizens had a conversation about her skin bleaching, with others sharing that she now looks like a white person

Media personality Khanyi Mbau shared a recent picture on social media. Image: @mbaureloaded

Once again, Mzansi's first "Slay Queen" and media personality, Khanyi Mbau, became the talk of the town regarding her physical appearance.

Khanyi Mbau stuns in recent cute picture

Social media was buzzing as the reality TV star and actress Khanyisile Mbau made headlines again after sharing a picture that sparked BBL rumours. The Young, Famous & African star shared her picture after taking a six-week break from social media.

Recently, Mbau posted a picture on her Instagram page, which sparked a conversation about how she now looks and about having bleached a bit more than she should've.

She captioned the image:

"Life of a home body."

See the post below:

The news and gossip page also shared Khanyi's picture on their Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"Khanyi Mbau..."

See the photo below:

Netizens roast Khanyi for bleaching too much

Shortly after the photo was shared on social media, many netizens roasted the star for bleaching too much, and some said she looked white and black. See some of the comments below:

@ChrisEcxel102 wrote:

"Umlungu omnyama madoda..."

@PostiveImpact89 said:

"Heyi ungumlungu, ssharing."

@Asa_Sigoxo responded:

"Jhooo ngumlungu."

@IAMTHEEPREACHER replied:

"Trying by all means to be Khanyi Van Mbau by bleaching her skin."

@Namane_7 commented:

"Mos Khanyi ke leburu nou, Van Mbau."

@TaThera mentioned:

"Our homegrown Michael Jackson yhoo."

@Umbuzousamile13 replied:

"Khanyi Steenhuisen... Makgowa."

@SimthoBiyela tweeted:

"After this she's going to be pink, she must stop we've seen enough."

@Queen_am28623 wrote:

"She's giving Michael Jackson after surgery."

