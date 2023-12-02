Beyoncé's Renaissance premiere pictures are still creating a buzz on social media and many are fans stunned

South Africans joined the chat and playfully credited Khanyi Mbau for Beyoncé's fair complexion

They hailed Khanyi as a trendsetter and for inspiring the US songstress for allegedly bleaching her skin

South Africans claimed Beyoncé bleached her skin like Khanyi Mbau. Image: @beyonce and @mbaureloaded

Beyoncé's recent appearance at the Renaissance premiere in the US showed the superstar in a new light.

Queen Bey's Renaissance pics

Fans could barely recognise her in pictures from the event circulating online. Beyoncé rocked a metallic grey dress and platinum blonde hair, which made her skin appear much lighter.

As fans worldwide discuss Beyoncé look, South Africans joined the conversation on X, and their take is as unique as it gets.

SA compares Beyoncé and Khanyi

Netizens pinned Beyoncé's glow to none other than Khanyi Mbau. They joked that Khanyi might have introduced Queen Bey to top-notch bleaching creams.

Khanyi's fans claimed she was ahead of her time in her controversial decision to change her skin colour.

See Beyoncé's post below:

Khanyi Mbau trends

The heated banter even pushed the Young, Famous & African to the top of the trending topics on 2 December.

See a few comments below:

@_WiseySA said:

"Khanyi Mbau must have plugged her with her cream."

@juniormlondy1 mentioned;

"Khanyi Mbau’s influence transcends borders."

@WhyUfikelate commented:

"I thought Jay Z was with Khanyi Mbau."

@MVProJileka added:

"We owe Khanyi Mbau an apology. She was ahead of time!"

@LessyJantjie asked:

"Jay Z, why anale Khanyi Mbau? "

@Bestowed95 tweeted

"Khanyi Mbau should be given her flowers."

@ditebogo_madisa asked;

"Khanyi Mbau was found shaking. What happened to a brown-skinned girl?"

@ThulaniTeeTee said"

"Her, Khanyi Mbau and Kelly Khumalo are homemade yellow bones."

Khanyi Mbau stuns with lux bday gift for Kudzai

In another article, Briefly News reported that envying socialite Khanyi Mbali and her rich boo Kudzai Mushonga is pointless because she placed their bar insanely high that ordinary South Africans won't reach in their lifetime!

She spoiled the man who always showers her with spoils, like on her 38th birthday, for his 31st birthday.

