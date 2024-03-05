A video of a young woman dancing with much energy in a labour ward has gone viral on TikTok

The now-viral footage shows the friends's joy and relief at the fact that she's not the one giving birth

The video sparked many funny and opinionated comments among South African netizens on the app

A Mzansi woman had social media users amused after sharing a video of how she chose to support her pregnant friend who was in labour.

Woman dances as friend goes into labour

A TikTok video shared by Sphokuhle (@sphokuhle.n) shows her happily demonstrating a funny dance routine at her friend's bedside in the labour ward.

"When your friend is in labour but you're just happy it's not you," Sphokuhle wrote in the video.

SA reacts to the dancing friend

While most netizens joked about how funny Sphokuhle's video was, others commented on how insensitive she was as her friend was obviously in a lot of pain and discomfort in the background.

afrvckn_pearl_ said:

"Hawemah angiqondile ukuhleka,kanti emhlabeni kunjani."

DefinitelynotMoipone commented:

"Witney is fighting for her life back there, and you’re just dancing ."

Ntobeko Walaza responded:

"Witney fighting for her life at the back ."

Missbreesa❤️ commented:

"Thathani i-phone yakhe ."

Drake’s baby mama said:

"Omunye umtana uyafa at the back ."

Lethukuthula wrote:

"Siphokuhle . Yoh yoh."

MaMpembe replied:

"Lapho uyafa uWitney e back."

snengcobo commented:

"Whitney utheni mawumkhuza?."

Sanele_Astro.xxi❤️ said:

"Ngihalele kukushaya ."

Pregnant woman demonstrates epic dance moves

In another story, Briefly News reported that one expectant Mzansi woman pulled off all her finest dance moves at her baby shower.

A TikTok video shared by @yournail_tech shows the overjoyed mommy wearing a beautiful pink dress as she dances to the music and flaunts her precious bump for all her guests to see.

Many people view pregnancy as the beginning of a new life, symbolising hope, joy, and the continuation of family.

