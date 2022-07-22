A lovely woman is grateful to friends and family who came to celebrate her baby shower as a group

The lady was blessed with delicate presents for both herself and baby; she also received many words of wisdom from those who've walked the path before

The lady shared photos of the exquisitely classy baby shower and, as expected, the Twitter streets were full of loving and congratulatory comments

A dazzling young lady celebrated her baby shower with much glam and is grateful to everyone who came to support her on this special day. Image: @lekwetse_lulu

A woman with the handle @lekwetse_lulu celebrated her baby shower in complete style. Friends and family came in their numbers to shower this lady with some love as they anticipate the arrival of the little one.

Women from different ages and walks of life graced this day and gave the lady wonderful words of wisdom as they dined in the extravagantly decked venue with a theme of shades of pink.

The soon-to-be mom was overwhelmed by the support she received on this day, including the many gifts she got for both herself and the baby. @lekwetse posted the special day on her Twitter page to celebrate with some of her friends online.

My baby shower was absolutely amazing, all thanks to my family and friends. I’m super grateful for everyone that came to celebrate with me."

The net went gaga after viewing the beautiful pictures of @lekwetse's baby shower and couldn't hold back their share of blessings to her as they sent her sweet congratulatory messages.

Huggies® @Huggies said:

"You look amazing, mama! We hope you had the best time. When your little one arrives, we know that new parents can never have too many diapers on hand. We hope you'll enter for the chance to win a year's worth on us!"

Ole''@Ole__9 commented:

"Your dress, the way everyone color coordinated, kore everything is beautiful."

@Ntombie_M502 wrote:

"What was the theme? Coz everyone looks stunning! …I like such themes not the one we'll end up like a Joyous celebration."

