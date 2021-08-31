A father-to-be, who wooed his pregnant wife with an amazing baby shower, took to social media to share pics of the elegant affair

Mzansi could not have been more impressed by the mesmerising decor as the Twitter post garnered massive attention

The tweet was liked more than 5 000 times and retweeted close to 1 000 times, with others inspired to do the same for their own upcoming baby showers

A father-to-be has Mzansi swooning over the stunningly beautiful baby shower he planned for his wife.

Heading online, Twitter user @LesMph, even if he tried not to, made sure to be the envy of other users of the social networking site. He captioned the photos:

"I have personally made ALL arrangements (venue, catering, cake & deco) for my wife’s baby shower which is a few weeks from now. Reason being that no one understands class & elegance [as] I do."

Elegance and class were precisely what guests were in for, as several shots of the lavish baby shower confirmed.

Mzansi impressed by elegant planning

As expected, the tweet garnered massive attention as it was liked more than 5 000 times and retweeted close to 1 000 times.

Rushing to the comments section, Saffas gushed over the planning with others inspired to do the same for their own upcoming baby showers.

@DrMom_Cooks said:

"This is beautiful Les, I'm sure she was blown away. PS: We gonna need a whole post showing THEE CAKE, assomblief."

@Mow_Hlela wrote:

"Oh wow, this is absolutely beautiful."

@CollenThwala21 noted:

"It’s the teddies on the balloons for me."

@NelisaMatomela added:

"Amazingly beautiful, a display of love beyond words!! Congratulations to you & your wife."

