A South African woman shared a TikTok video which showcased her experience of modelling for Foschini

The footage shows her wearing various stylish items and posing among the mannequins in-store

The video attracted many comments among intrigued and curious netizens who wanted to know more about her experience

A woman shared her experience as a "freeze model" for clothing retailer Foschini. Image:@thick_madame23

Source: TikTok

A woman took to social media to share her unique experience of getting to be a freeze model for major SA clothing retailer Foschini.

Woman models for Foschini

TikTokker @thick_madame23 posted a video showing her standing still in-store among the mannequins in various outfits from Foschini as she modelled the stylish clothes available.

The beautiful plus-size model impressed many netizens with her ability to stand completely still in the store and at the display window as she did her thing.

"I was a freeze model at Foschini. I'm more grateful... Thank you for granting this opportunity ❤️, @thick_madame23 said in her TikTok post.

SA intrigued by woman's freeze modelling

Netizens reacted to the TikTok post with positive and funny comments as they were captivated by @thick_madame23's freeze modelling opportunity.

Some wondered how she could keep so still, and others humorously asked whether she was allowed to breathe.

Lwandletheview commented:

"I’m childish I’d burst out laughing ."

bongz replied:

"Are you allowed to breathe? ."

vee responded:

"Siyo phefumula nin manje?."

Khanyisa Mtirara

"Your discipline ❤️❤️mina kwadlula umuntu owenza into esnax, pheliyane umsebenzi ngoba ngizohleka shame ."

Skhulile Mazibuko ❤️ commented:

"Mina ngeke ngikwaz ngicwayiza kayi 10 within seconds ."

K_Y_Bophelo commented:

"Iyabonakala kodwa imali yakhona oe."

LaNoksBoutique responded:

"Yoooo sengobachecker bonke ukuth abatofozeli yin mubathinta."

Sthembiso Khumalo reacted:

"Maye kanti anidlali ."

Nombuso Khathi said:

"Ngeke ngilunge ngingahleka ."

Source: Briefly News