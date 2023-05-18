A TikTokker wanted to show off what she bought from Shein, and she was a hit on TikTok after modelling some clothes

The pretty lady got people's attention show showing that she looks just as good, if not better, than it did on the website

Online users were impressed by the viral video showing how all her Shein pieces fit her like a glove

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

@amiilasiletile on TikTok made all the right choices with her recent online shopping spree. The lady got some dresses on Shein and wanted her viewers to see what she copped.

A woman bought dressed and more from Shein, and people loved all the items. Image: @amiilasiletile

Source: TikTok

People were in awe as they watched how well everything fit her. Many loved the video, and it garnered over 15 000 likes.

Shein clothes fit TikTokker without a hitch

Lifestyle content creator @amiilasiletile posted a video trying on her Shein clothing. The stunner bought dresses, tops, shorts, boots and more. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

TikTok viewers love creator's taste in clothes

Netizens love to see people's online shopping experiences. The people agreed with her caption that "the clothes came with the body."

L O R N A commented:

"I love the dresses on you beautiful choice.'

ngwanabokgatswantswa commented:

"Waist waist waist You look beautiful in all."

BigLeo commented:

"Jaaaaaa South Aah is the land of the natural BBL body."

thee baddest commented:

"The body doing thee most ke nana"

Shark Of The Ocean commented:

"They came with the body "

Woman's makeup haul of over R1k for beginners has SA complaining

Briefly News previously reported that one creator's followers were grateful when she made a useful video on makeup. The lady created a purchase guide that would be useful for someone who's just started to try makeup.

Online users were not ready to hear how much all the basics cost. The creator shared her tips for budgeting for makeup.

People love to see beauty hacks from creatives. Many said her video was helpful, but others commented that the price range was exorbitant. The creator advised people complaining about prices to buy the makeup items a bit at a time.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News