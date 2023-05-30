A TikTokker and her friend made a video experimenting with a violet anti-fungal dye that has whitening properties

The TikTok of the ladies using the medicine was fascinating as people were curious to see if it worked

Results of the women's experiment had many people flooding the comments to discuss the difference in teeth brightness

A lady had people laughing at her as her mouth turned bright purple. The woman and her friend carried out an experiment.

A woman and her friend whitened their teeth with gentian teeth. Image: @gontse.mmm

Source: TikTok

Online users were interested in the beauty tips when they saw how it ended for the two friends. Some people who tried the teeth whitening method shared their tips.

2 ladies do the most for whiter teeth in viral TikTok

A video by @gontse.mmm shows the creator and her gal pal brushing their teeth with gentian violet. The anti-septic dye is usually for wounds, but these two used it as a teeth whitener. It seemed to work but dyed their whole mouths. Watch the video below:

TikTok viewers amazed by messy teeth whitening results

People love to see beauty hacks, and this one was hilarious. Some people told the girls to apply Vaseline next time before applying the gentian violet. According to Berea Mail, the teeth whitening remedy is not recommended by professionals, as it is not meant to be used externally only.

user92470679030041 wrote:

"But they told u guys ukuthi only 2 drops."

Mel❤️| UGC Creator asked:

"Did you use the entire bottle."

Nosipho Nene added:

"Aowa lena only a few drops on the toothpaste on a toothbrush."

Nqobizitha warned:

"That thing is for sores."

Ichubelihle suggested:

"Mix salt and vinegar its helps."

itss_ziya remarked:

"It actually worked."

Nothando advised:

"Am using it babe, You have to apply a lot of Vaseline on lips and cheeks wen u wash yr mouth it will come off."

