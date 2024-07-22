A funny daughter pulled a joke on her humorous mother who came back home late

The woman asked her mom where she was coming from before telling her that she should return to that place

The online community reacted to the clip, with many online users finding the two hilariously funny

A daughter hilariously punished her humorous mom for returning home late. Images: @tapinza0

A video captured a woman hilariously parenting her mother who came home late. Netizens are in stitches.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @tapinza0, the mom is standing outside while the daughter stands at the door. The woman hilariously asked her mother where was she coming from at that time of the night.

"POV: Raising your parent"

The humorous mom responded saying that she was coming from the streets where she was looking for a man. The daughter told her to go back to where she was coming from.

But the elderly lady was not having it in her house -lol. She told her daughter that she would lock her out once she bought a house of her own.

Daughter pulls hilarious joke on mom

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

TikTokkers entertained by daughter's prank on mom

The video garnered over 40k likes, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny and adoring the relationship between the mother and the daughter.

@Tshepiso Malakwane joked:

"Tell her we are not happy about the attitude for someone who came back late."

@Unvalezi laughed:

"Raising a parent is not easy."

@cj complimented:

"Your mom looks beautiful ☺️☺️."

@Moradi oa Sefate ✨ commented:

"Parents these days are so naughty , they come back late and still have the audicity to backchat , huuu kunzima ."

@lathitha ntoni said:

"yoh she's iconic."

@Web Sta was entertained:

"Your mom's sense of humour NUMBER 1."

Gent pulls alcohol joke on his mother

In another story, Briefly News reported about a son who pulled an Ice Tropez prank on his mother.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @phelo_988, the mom is sitting in the comfort of her home when the young gent comes to her with a bottle of Ice Tropez. The mom expressed curiosity about what was on the bottle. The son said it was a drink but his clever mother hilariously discovered that it was booze.

